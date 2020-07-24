Kerala

Police detain fleeing patient

The police arrested an 18-year-old prisoner who fled the Anjarakandy Medical College Hospital while being treatment for COVID-19, at Iritty on Friday. Dileep had a case against him at the Aralam police station and was in the Kannur sub-jail. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday after he tested positive. He fled from the hospital on Friday morning.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 11:22:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-detain-fleeing-patient/article32186521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY