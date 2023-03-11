Police dept. issues guidelines for cops on field duty to combat summer heat

March 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State police force have braced for the scorching summer by chalking out a strategy to ensure the well-being of police personnel especially those deployed for field duty.

State Police Chief Anil Kant on Saturday issued guidelines to all unit chiefs directing them to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water to police officers deployed in public places and for traffic duty to prevent dehydration. He informed them that the necessary funds for meeting the expenditure had been transferred to each district.

Special focus would be ensured in the case of police personnel stationed for security arrangements planned for certain high-profile visits in the State. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the State on March 16 and 17.

Mr. Kant also issued directions to monitor shops selling firecrackers and adopt steps to prevent their sale without the requisite licences. Police officers on patrol and beat duties had been instructed to inform the authorities concerned regarding fire-prone areas.

Urging the police force to spare a thought for other beings amid the soaring heat, the State Police Chief called for police stations and other offices to keep water containers filled for birds and animals.

The public could contact the Police control room on 112 and the State Police control room on 0471-2722500 and 9497900999 in cases of emergency.