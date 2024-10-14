Police create awareness through social media of online financial fraud: CM

The police are engaged in widespread awareness creation through social media pages, calling for the public to be extremely vigilant against financial fraud through cyberspace, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was replying to a submission by Anwar Sadath in the Assembly on Monday.

A comprehensive cyber-safe financial ecosystem has to be ensured to prevent financial crimes in the cyberspace. The government has sought the joint intervention of the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India for creating this financial ecosystem, he added.

He pointed out that along with the phenomenal growth in technology, cybercrime were also on the rise. The cyber police division is effectively intervening to check these crime. Cyber police stations are functional in all districts. A 24-hour toll-free number — 1930 — and a website, www.cybercrime.gov.in, has been readied, wherein the public can register their complaints.

Over 30,000 bank accounts, which were found engaged in financial crime, have been blocked and legal measures taken against the account holders. Strict legal measures are being adopted and many have been arrested and several mobile phones disabled, the Chief Minister said.

