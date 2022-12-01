Police crack 11-year-old case, arrest two on charge of murder

December 01, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The police have arrested a man and his wife in connection with the disappearance of a young woman and her two-year-old daughter 11 years ago in the district.

The woman and the child had been murdered, an investigation under the supervision of District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa has found. A special investigation team arrested Mahin Kannu and his wife Rukhiya.

It was on August 18, 2011 that Mahin, a native of Poovar and live-in partner of Divya of Poovachal, took Divya and her daughter Gouri away from their rented house at Oorutambalam. He took them to a deserted beach near Colachel in Tamil Nadu and pushed them into the sea.

It was when Rukhiya and other relatives came to know about his relationship with Divya that he decided to kill her, the police said in a statement on Wednesday. Rukhiya had insisted that Mahin abandon Divya and Gouri if he wanted to live with her.

After killing Divya and Gouri, Mahin informed Rukhiya and also showed her a report in a Tamil daily about the recovery of Divya’s body.

Mahin, who had a fish business, had withheld from Divya that he had a wife and children and became close to her. They started living together at a house in Malayinkeezhu. When Divya became pregnant and insist that their marriage be registered, Mahin said he would fetch the necessary certificates and then fled abroad.

After their daughter was born, Divya met Mahin again and resumed their relationship and began living together again. It was around this time that she got to know about Rukhiya and her offspring. Mahin’s relatives reached Divya’s house and took him away and sent him abroad.

In 2011, Divya reached Poovar on coming to know of Mahin’s return. Then he assuaged Divya and sent her back, but when problems within the family worsened, he decided to get rid of her. Mahin then took Divya away but told her mother that they were going to Velankanni.

After three days, when they had not heard from Divya, her father filed a complaint with the Maranalloor police, but mother and child could not be found.

In 2019, the case was reinvestigated and Mahin was questioned. In 2020, the case was transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Crime Branch. In October this year, Ms. Shilpa formed a 15-member team led by Additional Superintendent of Police M.K. Sulfikar to intensify the investigation in the case.

The investigation found that the Tamil Nadu police had found Divya and Gouri’s bodies in August, 2011, itself.

Mahin and Rukhiya were arrested on Wednesday on the basis of evidence and their statements.