Police control room in Kochi gets bomb threat call

The police control room in Kochi received a threat call, suspected to be a hoax, on Tuesday (November 5) around 7 p.m. of a bomb being planted in one of the trains operating between Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ernakulam Central police launched a probe and continued to remain on alert. It is learnt that the call was traced reportedly to a history-sheeter and a resident of Pathanamthitta. He may be taken into custody shortly.

Recently, airlines and airports across the country had received similar threats, all of them eventually turned out to be hoaxes, of bombs being planted in aircraft, including airborne ones, forcing deviations, for more than a week in succession wreaking havoc in the aviation industry. The Kochi airport had also received such calls.