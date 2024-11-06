GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police control room in Kochi gets bomb threat call

Updated - November 06, 2024 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police control room in Kochi received a threat call, suspected to be a hoax, on Tuesday (November 5) around 7 p.m. of a bomb being planted in one of the trains operating between Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ernakulam Central police launched a probe and continued to remain on alert. It is learnt that the call was traced reportedly to a history-sheeter and a resident of Pathanamthitta. He may be taken into custody shortly.

Recently, airlines and airports across the country had received similar threats, all of them eventually turned out to be hoaxes, of bombs being planted in aircraft, including airborne ones, forcing deviations, for more than a week in succession wreaking havoc in the aviation industry. The Kochi airport had also received such calls.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.