Police congress delves into new technologies

22 October 2020 23:23 IST

Officers must be trained in modern trends, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the second Police Science Congress organised online by the Kerala Police Academy on Thursday.

The event is an extension of the first congress held in November 2019 to provide a common platform to various police forces/units, social scientists, forensic experts, and technocrats, to deliberate on selected themes of interest to the Indian police.

Mr. Vijayan described the meet as quite appropriate for the times. “Awareness of forensic science, forensic medicine, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies in policing and a thorough knowledge of law have become indispensable for members of any investigating agencies these days.”

He said the Kerala Police Academy was resolved to train police officers in modern trends in relevant fields so that effective policing would result. Organising research-based congresses would help in that regard.

Staying true to its commitment to law and order and preserving communal harmony, the Kerala government wanted to transform the police academy into a centre of excellence in police science and research. “This will scale up the training given to our police personnel and enable Kerala Police to further improve its record as one of the premier investigating agencies in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

He expressed hope that the presentations, research papers, and deliberations of the Congress would contribute to the policing fraternity and decision-makers across the country.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera presided. Director of Kerala Police Academy B. Sandhya welcomed the delegates. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, DIG (Training) proposed the vote of thanks.

P.S. Sathidevi, Director in Charge of the NIT-Calicut; M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calicut; K.C. Sunny, Vice Chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS); K.N. Madhusoodanan,Vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat); and Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of M.G. University, attended the inaugural function.

Various topics

There will be 33 keynote addresses and 150-odd papers on cybercrime and cybersecurity, forensic science and forensic psychology, forensic medicine and forensic nursing, emerging technology in policing, law, and criminology in the two-day event.

The meet is being organised in collaboration with the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), and Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), University of Calicut, and Mahatma Gandhi University.