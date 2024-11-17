Police confirm ‘Kurava gang’ behind Mannancherry thefts

The police on Sunday confirmed that the recent thefts in Mannancherry in Alappuzha were carried out by the ‘Kuruva gang.’

On Saturday, the police nabbed two individuals, Santhosh Selvam and Manikandan, both natives of Tamil Nadu, from Kundanoor in Ernakulam in connection with the thefts on October 29 in Mannancherry. Though Santhosh escaped from custody, he was recaptured a few hours later from Kundanoor.

In the early hours of Sunday, the duo were brought to Mannancherry for evidence collection. The police recorded the arrest of Santhosh. Officials said that Manikandan’s arrest was not yet recorded.

Speaking to the media, Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police M.R. Madhu Babu, who is heading the investigation, said that Santhosh is a member of the ‘Kurava gang’ and was involved in thefts at Mannancherry. Mr. Babu added that a group of 12 to 14 members of the gang, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, were currently in Kerala. “Santhosh is linked to eight cases in Kerala. He has already confessed to being involved in around 30 cases across different locations,” Mr. Babu said, adding that more arrests related to the thefts would follow.

Meanwhile, a group of women reportedly relatives of Santhosh and Manikandan, protested in front of the Mannancherry police station, claiming the duo were wrongfully implicated in the case. The women said that they earned a livelihood through rag picking and were not involved in any thefts. The police, however, termed their claims baseless. Officials said that the role of these women in the thefts would also be probed.

