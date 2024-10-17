Police conduct raids on spas in Wayanad

The Wayanad police are taking stringent action against illegal spas allegedly operating under the guise of Ayurveda massage centres. The police conducted raids at various spas across the district on Thursday.

The raids were conducted on the directive of Wayanad District Police Chief T. Basumatari. Notices were served on 37 spa operators who were found to be allegedly operating centres without proper documentation. They had been given seven days to present the required documents, the officer said.

Mr. Basumatari added that according to the Kerala Clinical Establishments Registration and Regulation Act of 2018, spas must possess a registered licence.

Several spas were being operated without proper documentation and permits from Local Self-Government institutions, the Health department, the police, and qualified personnel with specialised training, he said.

