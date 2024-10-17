GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct raids on spas in Wayanad

Published - October 17, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad police are taking stringent action against illegal spas allegedly operating under the guise of Ayurveda massage centres. The police conducted raids at various spas across the district on Thursday.

The raids were conducted on the directive of Wayanad District Police Chief T. Basumatari. Notices were served on 37 spa operators who were found to be allegedly operating centres without proper documentation. They had been given seven days to present the required documents, the officer said.

Mr. Basumatari added that according to the Kerala Clinical Establishments Registration and Regulation Act of 2018, spas must possess a registered licence.

Several spas were being operated without proper documentation and permits from Local Self-Government institutions, the Health department, the police, and qualified personnel with specialised training, he said.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.