The police raided the house of a local leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Wednesday morning.

A team led by the Mananthavady Deputy Superintendent of Police raided the house of Salim at Kallumottankunnu near Mananthavady after the police recovered four swords from a tyre shop owned by him on Tuesday. The police recovered his mobile during the raid. Salim is absconding after the raid.