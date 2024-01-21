GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police conduct final rites of woman abandoned by children in Idukki

District Collector expressed disappointment at the children’s failure to look after their mother and said legal action will be initiated against them

January 21, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Idukki Collector Sheeba George attending the funeral of woman abandoned by her children at Kumily in Idukki on Sunday.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George attending the funeral of woman abandoned by her children at Kumily in Idukki on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Kumily police, in collaboration with the Idukki district administration, conducted the final rites of a 76-year-old woman abandoned by her two children. For the past one year, Mailakkal Annakkutty Mathew was living alone in Lakshamveedu Colony near Attappallam. Three days ago, panchayat member Jayamol informed the police about the deteriorating health of the woman.

The police, under the initiative of Kumily Circle Inspector Jobin Antony, took the woman to a private hospital and later transferred her to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, where she died on Saturday. Later, the police, district administration, and local community made arrangements for her funeral at St. Thomas Church in Attappallam. District Collector Sheeba George, Sub-Collector Arun S. Nair, Kumily sub-inspector Lijo P. Mani,and Kumily panchayat president Rejani Biju attended her funeral.

According to local people, Annakkutty’s children Saji and Siji reside in Kumily. A few years ago, she allegedly sold her land and shared the proceeds with her children. However, her children failed to take care of her despite multiple interventions by the police and people’s representatives in response to her requests for assistance, says Kumily panchayat vice president K.M. Siddique.

After shifting the woman to the hospital, the police had informed her son of the situation, but he did not come to the hospital. Later, the children were issued a notice to conduct the funeral, but they refused to.

The Collector expressed disappointment at the children’s failure to look after their mother. “Legal action will be initiated against the children,” she said.

