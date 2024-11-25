Police complete initial probe in row over Jayarajan’s autobiography

The police team investigating the controversy surrounding the alleged leakage of the autobiography of CPI(M) central committee member E.P. Jayarajan recorded the statement of Ravi Dee Cee, managing partner of the Kottayam-based DC Books, on Monday.

A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police K.G. Aneesh conducted the two-hour-long statement collection. Having completed the preliminary investigation following a complaint lodged by Mr. Jayarajan, the police are expected to submit a report to the State Police Chief soon.

DC Books’ denial

Official sources said the publishing house had so far failed to provide any documents establishing an agreement between the publisher and the author. However, in a statement issued via its social media handle, DC Books dismissed the rumours as baseless.

“DC Books publishes books only after following proper procedures. It is not appropriate to comment further at this stage as the case is still under investigation,” the statement read.

Earlier, the publishing house had announced the upcoming launch of Mr. Jayarajan’s autobiography, titled Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: Oru Communistinte Jeevitham (Black Tea and Lentil Vada: The Life of a Communist). The announcement, made on social media, included a cover image featuring Mr. Jayarajan alongside the late Communist leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

Root of the row

However, as media outlets began reporting contentious excerpts from the alleged autobiography on the byelection day at Chelakkara and Wayanad, DC Books abruptly announced a delay in the book’s release, citing technical reasons. Despite mounting queries, the publisher refrained from commenting further on the allegations implicating Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Jayarajan has categorically denied the claims, describing the circulating excerpts as baseless nonsense. He also asserted that he had not granted publishing rights for his autobiography to any establishment.

The timing of the controversy has led to speculation that the publisher may have strategically leaked the excerpts to generate public attention for the book.

