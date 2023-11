November 16, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Kozhikode

A district-level sitting of the Police Complaints Authority considered 50 complaints on Wednesday. The sitting chaired by former district judge Satheesh Chandrababu settled two cases. The remaining complaints will be considered at the next sitting on January 4. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena and Police Complaints Authority secretary Babu Chanduli were present.

