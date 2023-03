Police complaints authority chairpersons appointed

March 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair and S. Satheesh Chandrababu have been appointed the south and north zones chairpersons respectively of the District Police Complaints Authority. Both are retired selection grade District and Sessions Judges. The south zone of the Police Complaints Authority includes Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki, while the rest comes under the north zone. ADVERTISEMENT

