Police collect more evidence in Kadinamkulam gang rape case

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have obtained further evidence to firm up the case pertaining to the gang rape of a woman in Kadinamkulam by seven people including her husband.
The investigating team led by Attingal DySP S.Y. Suresh took all of the accused, viz, Mansoor, Akbar Shah, Arshad, Noufal, the victim’s husband, Rajan and Manoj to Rajan’s house in Puthukurichy where they were accused of hatching the conspiracy.
They are yet to be taken to the deserted location in Channankara where the first four accused allegedly raped the victim.
Examination
Besides, the police also obtained evidence to prove that the bite marks on the victim’s body were a result of the attack. They were all produced before a dental doctor for the purpose.
The police custody of the gang is set to end on Wednesday when they will be returned to judicial custody.
Mass outrage
The incident that took place on June 4 had sparked mass outrage.
The victim and her two children were purportedly taken by her husband to the house under the pretext of showing them the beach nearby.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath