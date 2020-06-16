Kerala

Police collect more evidence in Kadinamkulam gang rape case

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have obtained further evidence to firm up the case pertaining to the gang rape of a woman in Kadinamkulam by seven people including her husband.

The investigating team led by Attingal DySP S.Y. Suresh took all of the accused, viz, Mansoor, Akbar Shah, Arshad, Noufal, the victim’s husband, Rajan and Manoj to Rajan’s house in Puthukurichy where they were accused of hatching the conspiracy.

They are yet to be taken to the deserted location in Channankara where the first four accused allegedly raped the victim.

Examination

Besides, the police also obtained evidence to prove that the bite marks on the victim’s body were a result of the attack. They were all produced before a dental doctor for the purpose.

The police custody of the gang is set to end on Wednesday when they will be returned to judicial custody.

Mass outrage

The incident that took place on June 4 had sparked mass outrage.

The victim and her two children were purportedly taken by her husband to the house under the pretext of showing them the beach nearby.

