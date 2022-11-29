Police claim breakthrough in 11-year-old missing case

November 29, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A special investigation team of Thiruvananthapuram Rural police that has been probing the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman and her toddler-daughter 11 years ago has claimed a breakthrough in the case.

The missing case of Divya of Ooruttambalam and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Gouri in August 2011 has led the police to suspect the role of her live-in partner Mahin Kannu of Poovar in their alleged murder.

The 15-member team has claimed to have gathered evidence to prove that the accused had thrown the woman and the child from a boat to the sea near Poovar. Having received information that the bodies had washed ashore in Colachel a few days after the alleged incident, the police have sought details from the archives maintained by the Tamil Nadu police.

Mahin and Divya used to reside in a rented house in Malayinkeezhu despite opposition from the latter’s parents. Mahin had then purportedly withheld the fact that he was married. He had left for the Middle East soon after allegedly learning Divya became pregnant. After returning over a year later, the couple lived together again with their child.

On August 18, 2011, Mahin took Divya and Gouri on his motorcycle to an unknown place. Later, on being questioned by the police, he claimed to have taken them to Velankanni. While the case had been registered at the Maranalloor police station, it was recently transferred to the Crime Branch.

Mahin and his wife Rukhiya were taken into custody for questioning in the case, sources said.