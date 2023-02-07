ADVERTISEMENT

Police checking veracity of Maoists’ visit to Aralam

February 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of people supposed to be Maoists visited Aralam in Kannur on Monday night.

The police said they received information that a group of armed Maoists, comprising a woman and five men, arrived at Vietnam Colony in Aralam. The group reportedly reached the colony around 7 p.m. and collected food items and returned to Kottiyoor forests. Maoists had visited the colony earlier too.

Though the police reached a house where the Maoists reportedly visited, the houseowner was unavailable. The police said they were ascertaining the information and had not registered a case.

Meanwhile, Kannur District Police Chief (Rural) M. Hemalatha said they were verifying the information. A special operations group and an intelligence team were functioning in the area. More information was being collected, she added.

