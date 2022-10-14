Police call for alert against scammers who impersonate cyber cell officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The hi-tech crime inquiry cell of the Kerala Police has started investigation into some of the recent incidents in which scammers contacted a few individuals on phone as cyber cell officers to elicit confidential banking and personal information. Misleading messages sent to various mobile phones for operating the fraud have also been recovered as part of the continuing probe.

Cyber cell officers revealed that overseas scammers were suspected of working behind the new trickery to gather confidential information for misuse. It is learnt that the callers present fake cases to threaten individuals and prompt them to reveal various personal information, including banking details, to support the “inquiry” or “verification” process, they added.

“We have already cautioned the public about the trickery and asked them to report such incidents immediately to the police by dialling 112. Social media posters have also been created and circulated widely for awareness,” said a cyber cell officer now working with the Kerala Police Cyberdome. He added that claims by such callers pertained to cyber crimes, and that misuse of social media should not be ignored.

The police came up with the public awareness campaign on noticing that some individuals who were reportedly duped by such callers were keeping it a secret as they feared counter-actions. Though no major financial frauds have been reported using data accessed by such scammers, the police said reporting details of such calls would be helpful for the hi-tech inquiry cell to track the origins of such frauds.

Officers with the Kerala Police Cyber Cell said citizens could easily verify the numbers of cyber cell officers by visiting the official website of the Kerala Police. “In case of doubts, they can approach the nearby cyber police station or local police station for clarity. Various police helplines can also be used for the purpose,” they added.

Complaints about fake messages received on instant messaging applications and social media accounts are also under investigation now based on a few confidential complaints. Though no one has been arrested so far, the investigation is in full swing after tracking some suspected overseas telephone numbers recently activated by fraudsters for the trickery.