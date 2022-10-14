Police call for alert against scammers who impersonate cyber cell officers

Overseas callers suspected behind new trickery meant to elicit confidential data for online frauds

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 14, 2022 19:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The hi-tech crime inquiry cell of the Kerala Police has started investigation into some of the recent incidents in which scammers contacted a few individuals on phone as cyber cell officers to elicit confidential banking and personal information. Misleading messages sent to various mobile phones for operating the fraud have also been recovered as part of the continuing probe.

Cyber cell officers revealed that overseas scammers were suspected of working behind the new trickery to gather confidential information for misuse. It is learnt that the callers present fake cases to threaten individuals and prompt them to reveal various personal information, including banking details, to support the “inquiry” or “verification” process, they added.

“We have already cautioned the public about the trickery and asked them to report such incidents immediately to the police by dialling 112. Social media posters have also been created and circulated widely for awareness,” said a cyber cell officer now working with the Kerala Police Cyberdome. He added that claims by such callers pertained to cyber crimes, and that misuse of social media should not be ignored.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police came up with the public awareness campaign on noticing that some individuals who were reportedly duped by such callers were keeping it a secret as they feared counter-actions. Though no major financial frauds have been reported using data accessed by such scammers, the police said reporting details of such calls would be helpful for the hi-tech inquiry cell to track the origins of such frauds.

Officers with the Kerala Police Cyber Cell said citizens could easily verify the numbers of cyber cell officers by visiting the official website of the Kerala Police. “In case of doubts, they can approach the nearby cyber police station or local police station for clarity. Various police helplines can also be used for the purpose,” they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Complaints about fake messages received on instant messaging applications and social media accounts are also under investigation now based on a few confidential complaints. Though no one has been arrested so far, the investigation is in full swing after tracking some suspected overseas telephone numbers recently activated by fraudsters for the trickery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cyber crime
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app