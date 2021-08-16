Police bust sex racket

MALAPPURAM

16 August 2021 23:56 IST

The police busted a sex racket involving women from other States following a raid conducted at a rented quarters at Nilambur on Saturday night.

Four men were arrested by the police. However, a few customers who were in the quarters when the raid took place managed to escape. Those arrested were Abhinand, 37, from Edakkara; Praveen, 30, from Sulthan Bathery; Shamsuddin, 38, from Malappuram; and Mohammedali, 35, from Othukkungal.

The police said auto driver Sudheesh, 35, from Edakkara was the main agent of the racket. A search is on for him.

