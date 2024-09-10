Police book youngsters found riding bike in a dangerous manner

Four youngsters landed in trouble after a video emerged of them riding on a motorcycle in a dangerous manner while waving beer bottles at passers-by, and one of them even allegedly hit on a car with the bottle along Sahodaran Ayyappan Road near South overbridge on the night of last Thursday.

The Kadavanthra police registered a case against all four on Friday based on a complaint by the car driver, while the Town South police booked the rider of the motorcycle in a suo motu case based on the video. The Motor Vehicles department is also gearing up to book the rider who was summoned by the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) on Monday.

“We have asked the rider to report to us with the co-accused on Tuesday. We will take action against them based on the first information reports [FIRs] filed by the police. They were found signalling using beer bottles,” said K. Manoj, Enforcement RTO.

The Kadavanthra police have booked Amith C.S., 39, of Kaloor, who rode the motorcycle, and three others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (deals with rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or causes injury to others), 296(b) (sings, recites, or utters obscene words, songs, or ballads in a public place), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (two or more people work together to commit a crime) and also under the Kerala Police Act Section 118(e) (causing grave public order violation or danger).

According to the FIR, the four were found riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner along Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. The second accused hit a car with a beer bottle. “We have forwarded the FIR with the recommendations to suspend the vehicle registration the licence of the rider,” said Kadavanthra police.

The South police booked the rider alone based on the video received through WhatsApp. He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 281 and Motor Vehicles Act Section 194C (violating safety measures for motorcyclists and their pillion riders).

