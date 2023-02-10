Police book two docs for death of woman, newborn in childbirth

February 10, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Police registered a case against two doctors of Government Taluk Hospital, Chittur, in connection with the death of a woman and her newborn during childbirth on Thursday.

Anita from Nallepilly and her newborn had died soon after childbirth at the hospital on Thursday. When the newborn died of congenital complications, Anita died of heavy bleeding. Both died while being shifted to different hospitals for better care.

The police on Friday booked doctors Krishnanunni and Geeta in connection with the deaths. Anita’s family had alleged medical negligence.

District Medical Officer (DMO) K.P. Reetha said here on Friday that there was no negligence from the hospital. She said a detailed report would be given to the Health Minister soon.

The death of Anita and her newborn had angered the local people of Chittur and led to different forms of protests.

Porattom chairperson M.N. Ravunni said that the government hospital at Chittur had lost its past glory because of a worsening attitude by the staff, including the doctors.

“The doctors there are good and efficient, but not human. Some of them are increasingly becoming money-minded and are focusing on private practice,” he said. Mr. Ravunni said that they were shocked by the callous attitude of the staff.

He said that if the doctors and the nursing staff had been kind and caring, the life of the woman and her newborn could have been saved. “The death was a reflection of the callous attitude of the staff there,” he said.

Mr. Ravunni said that it was not an isolated incident, and cited an example of a recent incident in which a doctor had walked away from the operation theatre even when a patient was all set to undergo surgery on his leg. “The doctor left the theatre on hearing his sister was sick, and went on leave. On return, he ignored the poor patient at the government hospital and started examining patients privately,” he said.

Mr. Ravunni said that something drastic had to be done to salvage the credibility of the hospital and its staff.