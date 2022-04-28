Police book four for assaulting dog rescuer

Attackers wanted victim to stop feeding stray animals

Kozhikode

The Medical College police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a dog rescuer while he was feeding a pack of stray dogs at Puthiyapalam in the city. T. Devarajan, who was roughed up by the gang, said the attackers wanted him to stop the feeding permanently and leave the spot.

The police said that only one man had been identified in the incident which took place on April 23. They said an investigation was on into the incident based on the complaint filed by pet lovers.

Devarajan is under treatment in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident. He said he suffered serious injuries in the attack unleashed by the four-member gang. He said no local residents came to support him.

E.K. Rajeev, a dog rescuer from the city, said some of the local residents at Puthiyapalam were trying to resist the attempts to protect the street dogs and the efforts to care for new-born puppies on the street. “Their claim is that we are responsible for the multiplying number of dogs. One of the attackers, who was identified by the police, is again trying to isolate Mr. Devarajan with the support of other local residents,” he alleged.