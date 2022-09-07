Police Boat Club accused of cheating in regatta

Video of race shows oarsman pushing a rival team member to water, leading to boat capsize

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
September 07, 2022 20:35 IST

The Police Boat Club (PBC), Alappuzha, has been accused of cheating their way to victory in the Mahatma Gandhi Boat Race held on the Pampa river at Mannar on Tuesday.

A video of the race that has gone viral on the Internet shows an oarsman of the PBC, while rowing the Niranam Chundan (snakeboat), pushing a member of the rival Cheruthana Chundan rowed by the Veeyapuram Boat Club (VBC) into the water. The Cheruthana Chundan, which was leading the race until the incident, then capsized. Its oarsmen swam to safety. The incident helped the Niranam Chundan row to victory in the race.

Club’s response

Though the members of VBC and their supporters protested against the 'violent act', they were allegedly lathi-charged by the police. The VBC has demanded a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, the PBC alleged that Cheruthana Chundan had entered their track and tried blocking Niranam Chundan's way in the final.

The Home department has reportedly sought a report from the police officer in charge of the PBC on the incident.

