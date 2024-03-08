GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police begin probe into ‘twin murder’ case in Idukki

Police suspect a newborn and an elderly person lost their lives to sorcery. Interrogation of two youths in a theft case prompts police to launch investigation

March 08, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattappana police have launched a probe into the suspected murder of two persons under sorcery. The police recently arrested two youths, Vishnu Vijayan, 27, and Nitheesh, 31, both residents of Kakkattukada, near Kattappana, in connection with a case of theft. Sources said the ‘double murder’ came to light when the youth were interrogated. “The accused tried to steal from a workshop in Kattappana last Saturday. The owner’s son caught them and handed them over to the police,” said an official.

After the interrogation, the police went to Vishnu’s house and found his mother and 30-year-old sister locked inside the house. “They were in a deranged state and his 60-year-old father was missing. We shifted the two women to a care centre. Nitheesh, a suspected sorcerer, had a child with Vishnu’s sister. Our assumption is that Vishnu’s father and the newborn were murdered,” the official added.

The police suspect that the newborn was taken away from its mother by Nitheesh on the pretext of giving it to a ‘Gandharvan’. The child, according to officials, was murdered four days after birth. “The newborn was apparently murdered six years ago and the 60-year-old man was killed around six months ago. It is suspected that the newborn was buried inside the old house of the accused near Kattappana. Later, the accused sold the house and moved to Kakkattukada. They killed the old man in the new house, buried his body and covered it with cement. The police also found evidence of black magic and sorcery,” the official added.

Sources said that the State Special Branch was also probing the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.