Police begin probe into missing German woman

The Thiruvananthapuram city police have initiated a probe into a complaint that a 31-year-old German woman had gone missing after arriving in the State capital three months ago.

A man-missing case was registered by the Valiyathura police on the basis of a complaint that was forwarded by the German consulate to State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by her grandmother, the foreigner Wiese Lisa had apparently left Germany on March 5 and arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. She had stated her place of visit as Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam in her travel documents, official sources said.

Ms. Lisa is believed to have been accompanied by a U.K. citizen, identified as Muhammed Ali, who also arrived in the same flight, but had concluded his visit on March 15. His place of visit was the same as the German national’s.

While Ms. Lisa’s visa was supposed to expire on May 5, the police was yet to ascertain whether she had left the country from any other transit points. Her grandmother claimed that she has not heard from Ms. Lisa since her departure from Germany.

The police constituted a special team led by Assistant Commissioner (Shangumughom) R. Ilango. The probe is learnt to have been extended to Kollam to ascertain whether the foreigner had reached the ashram.