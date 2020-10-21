KeralaKANNUR 21 October 2020 00:55 IST
Police begin probe into death threat to MLA
The Valapattanam police have registered a case and started an investigation on a petition filed by K.M. Shaji, MLA, claiming
According to the police, the MLA claimed to have received a death threat made by one Tejas of Pappinisseri. However, no such person had been identified.
A day earlier, Mr. Shaji had said that he had received death threats and released an audio recording in support of his claims.
