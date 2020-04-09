Police begin door delivery of essentials in Kasaragod

Burdened with the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown, the police in Kasaragod have commenced door delivery of essential items to ensure that people remained indoor, with a top official promising it to be faster than that of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Residents can simply send the list of daily needs such as grocery and medicines to the WhatsApp numbers provided by the district police as part of a new initiative started in a bid to further curtail public movement.

“If you want essential commodities at your doorstep, you simply send a message to WhatsApp numbers of the police,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare told the locked down people of the district, having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

Announcing the launch of the home delivery service, Mr. Sakhare said: “There is no need for the people to come out for buying essentials. The police will deliver the items of daily needs to their door steps.”

Drawing comparisons between the services of Amazon and the district police, Mr. Sakhare said: “Rest assured, amazing Kasaragod Police Home Delivery Service is faster than Amazon.”

In his Facebook page, he wrote: “You simply have to send an audio, video or text message to our WhatsApp numbers.”

Initially started for COVID-19 containment zones, the initiative has now been extended to the entire district. According to the State government, Kasaragod has reported 132 positive cases and many are under observation.

As part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, the police have created seven COVID-19 Containment Zones (CCZs) to isolate the worst-affected areas from rest of the district. “It is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against the virus,” Mr. Sakhare said.

Mr. Sakhare, Police Commissioner of Kochi city, was rushed to Kasaragod by the government to supervise operations there, after more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the district.