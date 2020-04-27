Police beats ease lockdown blues

Music is soothing and relaxing. For many stuck in houses due to the lockdown, it is a stress-buster easing anxiety and boredom.

Now, th police in Pathanamthitta have taken a leaf out of their counterparts’ book in Maharashtra and formed a music troupe to lift the spirits of people laid low by the pandemic. The troupe performs at hospital and apartment complexes to enliven and entertain those cooped up indoors.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sajeev, who is in charge of the troupe, said the members intended to provide music therapy for people in isolation wards and those confined to homes. He said the police were inspired by a video of the Maharashtra police performing in a pandemic-hit area.

The initiative came from District Police Chief K.G. Simon, himself a pianist. The troupe was constituted in association with Cochin Kalastar, a music troupe, and Santhosh, a sound system operator. Kabeer of Cochin Kalastar and Anila, a singer, were roped in to assist the troupe members. Sureshkumar, Jayakumar, Sadasivan, and Hareendran, sub-inspectors, and Sreeraj, Arundev, Rajesh, and Sreejith, civil police officers, are the mainstay of the troupe. Cochin Kalastar supports the troupe with orchestra and sound mixing.

The maiden performance on an apartment premises on March 31 was much appreciated. Families enjoyed the programme from their balconies and rooms. The programme began with a universal prayer, followed by popular numbers in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi and concluded with the national anthem.

The troupe has performed at 32 venues so far, including General Hospitals at Pathanamthitta and Adoor, District Hospital at Kozhencherry, Taluk Hospitals at Thiruvalla and Ranni, Muthoottu Medical Centre at Kozhencherry and Pathanamthitta, Police Quarters ground, and at open spaces in front of many apartments in the district.