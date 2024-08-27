Police attack on student: rights panel seeks report from SP

The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday initiated a case in connection with an incident in which the police had attacked a 17-year-old student at Nenmara without any provocation.

The commission has asked the District Police Chief to submit a report after investigating the incident. The commission has directed that an officer of a Deputy police superintendent’s rank should investigate.

The State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights already took a case soon after the incident came to light.

An assistant sub inspector named Rajesh had attacked the child at Nenmara the other day when the boy was on his way to a shop. The boy suffered injuries on his head and face, and was admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Nenmara.

Although the police denied the allegation of attack, surveillance camera footages proved them wrong. A senior police officer who inquired into the incident earlier said that the police had not attacked the boy, but had only examined him.