Police association to move HC against poll panel order

Transfer of police officers before Assembly elections

The Kerala State Police Officers’ Association (KSPOA) has decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the directives issued by the Election Commission on transfer of police officers in view of the upcoming elections to the State Assembly.

A statement issued by the association here on Wednesday claimed that the commission stipulations totally disrupted the family life of police officers as well as the police administration as a whole.

C.R. Biju, general secretary of the association, said the transfer orders were such that it would not only affect the families of the personnel but also investigations currently being done into various criminal and other cases in the State.

The commission order on transfers ahead of the polls was effective for sub-inspectors and those above the rank.

The officers cannot be posted in the native district, besides if the officer has worked in the district for three years, she or he has to be transferred. If the officer was on duty in a district during the 2019 Parliament election, the officer cannot be posted in the district. If the officer was on duty in a district during the 2016 Assembly election, she or he cannot be posed in the district.

Mr. Biju said that officer from sub-inspectors and above would be seriously affected by the transfer rules issued by the commission. But at the same time, the elections to the local bodies held recently were conducted peacefully and without any problems even without the transfer policies of the commission, he said.

The association decided to approach the court on the issue at its meeting on Wednesday. He also said that several investigating officers would have to be transferred out of their posts affecting the progress of the cases.