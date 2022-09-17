Police assess security arrangements at Karyavattom stadium

Senior police officials led by City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar visited the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom on Saturday to take stock of the security arrangements that are in place for the T20 international match between India and South Africa on September 28.

The delegation that included Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Ajit Kumar conducted a preliminary inspection of the premises. More such visits have been planned in the run-up to the match, the first international fixture to be held in the stadium after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), which has been maintaining the stadium, was represented by its president Sajan K. Varghese, secretary Sreejith V. Nair, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Jayesh George.

KCA informed the police officials that the field of play and floodlight system for the match had been prepared. Preparations were in the final stages and would be completed well ahead of the match, they assured.