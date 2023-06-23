Police arrest YouTuber Thoppi

June 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The police on Friday arrested Mohammed Nihad, a YouTuber mononymously called Thoppi, following a barrage of complaints against his social media behaviour. He was brought to the Valanchery police station after he was picked up from an apartment in Kochi.

The police had to break the door open to nab him as Thoppi refused arrest. Using his YouTube channel named, Mrz Thoppi, he went on live from inside the flat as the police broke the door open.

His arrest was in connection with a complaint filed by social worker Saifuddin Padath and All India Youth Federation leader Murshidul Haq at the Valanchery police station. The charges levelled against him were creating traffic block and use of abusive language publicly.

Hailing from Mangad in Kannur, Thoppi was the chief guest for the inaugural of a men’s fashion textile shop at Valanchery a few days ago. A large crowd of his YouTube fans, mostly children of high school and higher secondary age, had gathered to see him at Valanchery.

In videos posted on different social media platforms, the schoolchildren who gathered at Valanchery were seen adoring him for his social media popularity. “We love him. He is a good man, though he uses vulgar language,” said one child. “He is vibe; he is power,” said another boy. “He is our gem… We don’t mind skipping our classes to meet our hero Thoppi,” said another.

With nearly seven lakh subscribers, almost 90% of them teenagers, to his YouTube channel, Thoppi used to address his fans through his frequent live shows in his crudely unique and unhindered style. He gained notoriety for his unpremeditated retorts and indecent language.

He thrived on the support of the youngsters, especially children, as he found legitimisation for his vulgar and abusive language. He created signature expressions like “Allahnte Muthe”.

His popularity had soared so high that children from different parts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts had gathered to have a glimpse of their hero when he arrived at Valanchery last week. Like a rockstar, he was seen greeting his fans from amidst a few security guards when the children yelled at him with raised hands.

He had pulled in a similar gathering at Edappally the other day, and a social worker had filed a complaint against him for using indecent language.

Criticism against Thoppi and his social media behaviour strengthened as he continued his irreverence, which he called ‘sarcastic’. Parents started raising concerns against the nefarious influence people like Thoppi were having on their children. Disagreement with his social media behaviour soon gave way for disgust and anger among larger sections of people, who called for the necessity of bridling people like him.

Maintaining a uniquely braided hairstyle, Thoppi was once described as the Malayalam version of the American YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Thoppi had a troubled childhood, and was caught for stealing money for gaming. Disconnected from his parents, he had a nearly delinquent life, which ultimately led him to online gaming and YouTubing.

