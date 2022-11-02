Police arrest youth for “waylaying” early morning walker

Accused is a handyman employed by the private secretary of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 02, 2022 23:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the elusive attacker who attempted to waylay an early morning walker, a woman doctor, outside the Museum premises last week.

They identified the accused as Santosh, a handyman employed by the private secretary of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

A seemingly disconcerted Mr. Augustine ordered his staff member to dismiss the suspect from service. The police were investigating whether the episode was an opportunistic sex crime. Investigators have linked the suspect to other night-time intrusions in residential neighbourhoods in the city. An official said a video analysis of the footage captured by a camera inside the Museum grounds helped the police identify the vehicle used by the assailant. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) owned the car used by the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has denied the charges. He told television reporters that the police had brow-beaten him into confessing the offence by threatening to implicate his wife in the crime.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government was responsible for State-owned vehicles being used for criminal purposes. He asked why Mr. Augustine’s office could not identify the accused despite the police releasing a facial composite of the suspect last week. “It is a very puzzling question that requires an answer,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Museum and nearby Kanakakkunnu grounds are much-patronised jogging circuits in the capital, frequented by many outdoor physical exercise seekers in the mornings and evenings. The expansive grounds are open to the public well into the night.

The attack triggered a sense of insecurity among citizens and soon became a symbol of questionable police response to distress callers. The woman said the attack occurred at 4.45 a.m. She reported the matter to the nearby Museum police station immediately. However, the officer on duty allegedly told the complainant they were low on personnel and asked her to turn up at the station at 8.30 a.m.

The incident also highlighted how dysfunctional police surveillance cameras along the arterial stretch had blindsided law enforcement. The surveillance vacuum and seemingly scaled-down police deployment at night have spawned a sense of vulnerability among residents, especially women and also children travelling without an adult escort.

Law enforcement’s apparent lack of real-time situational awareness due to the lack of an operational surveillance network is reportedly impeding its response to emergency callers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app