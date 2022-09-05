Police arrest two people with hawala money

₹60 lakh found hidden in their car

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
September 05, 2022 17:45 IST

The police caught two people with unaccounted money of ₹60 lakh hidden in their car at Mudiyakkal in Kasaragod on Monday.

The Bekal police arrested Abraham, 53, a resident under the Rajapuram police station limits and C.K. Unnikrishnan under Bekal police station limits.

The two were nabbed based on a tip-off received by Bekal DySP C.K. Sunil Kumar, and the checking was conduced as part of the ongoing Operation Clean Kasaragod initiated under the leadership of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

This is the second time in a week that the Bekal DySP is leading a team that made a seizure of hawala money.

Bekal Sub-Inspector M. Rajneesh, senior civil police officers Sudheer Babu, Saneesh Kumar, civil police officers Santosh, M.V. Praveen, and Nithin were part of the team.

