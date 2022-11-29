Police arrest toddy tapper who killed a fellow tapper  

November 29, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The police on Tuesday arrested a toddy tapper who killed his fellow tapper at Vazhalippadam, near Painkulam, on Monday.

Gireesh Puthenpurayil, who allegedly committed the murder, tried to attack the police and local people too with a sword, when the police tried arrest him from his house on Tuesday.

The deceased was Vasudevan, 56, of Painkulam. Gireesh also attacked an auto driver Jayaprakash, their common friend, with the tapping knife. Jayaprakash, who was injured critically, has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The incident happened on Monday at a coconut grove on the banks of Bharathapuzha, near Vazhalikkavu temple.

Local people said they saw Vasudevan and Gireesh, both of them friends for many years, going together for tapping on Monday.

Later they found the body of Vasudevan in a pool of blood with deep wounds on neck, face and hands in the coconut grove.

Reason for the murder is yet to be found out. Gireesh was in a violent state, said the police.