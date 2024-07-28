GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest suspected member of online cheating racket

Published - July 28, 2024 01:47 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A youth suspected to be part of a racket was arrested by the cyber police on Saturday on charge of cheating in the guise of online trading.

The arrested is T.S. Harikrishna, 21, of Thrissur. He was accused of cheating a Vythiri resident to the tune of ₹6.5 lakh by promising him large profits through online trading. He is suspected to be the kingpin of a bigger racket, the police said.

The money was credited to a bank account in Calcutta. Soon it was transferred to the account of Harikrishna. Later, he transferred the amount to different accounts through Binance App, a crypto trading mobile application, as cryptocurrency, the police said. It was all done after gaining the trust of the victim through continuous chat through WhatsApp, the police added. 

The police also seized six ATM cards, a mobile phone, and SIM cards from the accused. They also found that a sum of ₹50 lakh was credited to his account in a month.

