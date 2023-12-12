HamberMenu
Police arrest seven more SFI activists in connection with black flag protest against Governor

Police have booked activists primarily on charge of attacking Governor and under the provisions of Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act

December 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police here have arrested seven more Students Federation of India (SFI) activists for staging a black flag protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The police identified the arrested as Yadhukrishnan, Ashique Pradeep, R.G. Ashish, Dileep, Ryan, Aman Gafoor, and Rino Stephen. So far, 17 have been arrested in connection with the protests.

The police have booked the activists primarily on the charge of attacking the Governor, a constitutional functionary and titular head of State, under section 124 of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, the police have also accused the protesters of damaging the Governor’s car. Raj Bhavan had pegged the alleged damage to the car at ₹73,000, prompting the police to book the suspects under the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act provisions.

The other charges included unlawful assembly, obstructing traffic, impeding the Governor’s movement, and preventing the police officers from discharging their duty.

Mr. Khan, who climbed out of the vehicle to confront the black flag protesters, had sought a report from the State Police Chief.

A magistrate court accorded bail to five of the arrested.

