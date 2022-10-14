Police arrest prime suspect in kidnap of Balussery native

He was reportedly involved in a series of drug trafficking cases in Kozhikode city

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 14, 2022 18:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chevayur police in Kozhikode on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man who was accused of having prime involvement in the alleged kidnap of a Balussery native on August 11. Shahul Hameed of Beypore was nabbed with the support of the Special Action Group under the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). He was reportedly involved in a series of drug trafficking cases in Kozhikode city. According to the police, a four-member gang led by Shahul Hameed had abandoned the abducted youth at Edavannappara after beating him up in a hired vehicle. Two of the other suspects had already been arrested, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app