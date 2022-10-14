Police arrest prime suspect in kidnap of Balussery native

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chevayur police in Kozhikode on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man who was accused of having prime involvement in the alleged kidnap of a Balussery native on August 11. Shahul Hameed of Beypore was nabbed with the support of the Special Action Group under the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). He was reportedly involved in a series of drug trafficking cases in Kozhikode city. According to the police, a four-member gang led by Shahul Hameed had abandoned the abducted youth at Edavannappara after beating him up in a hired vehicle. Two of the other suspects had already been arrested, the police said.