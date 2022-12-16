  1. EPaper
Police arrest online bank fraud kingpin

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A police team from here arrested the kingpin of a north Indian gang involved in swindling banks of crores of rupees through online fraud.

The police said Jeevan Kumar, 32, hailing from Dubaria village in Bihar’s Araria district, was caught from the India-Nepal border in connection with swindling the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Mercy College branch of ₹30 lakh.

The police said that they had to undergo a lot of hardships, including harsh weather, lack of logistical support and threats of bandit groups, while going on the trail of the online fraudsters. Jeevan Kumar was reportedly involved in many online crime.

The local police in Bihar first refused to help the Kerala team as Kumar had reportedly helped the personnel at Narpatganj police station to suppress mafia gangs. The police said he had close links with goonda gangs.

Kumar had cheated the SBI of ₹30 lakh with the help of two others by camping at Delhi, Patna and Chandigarh. The police said they had stumbled upon several criminal gangs involved in multiple banking frauds.

The police had arrested two others in connection with the SBI fraud from Uttar Pradesh last month. However, the two key persons who helped Kumar are still absconding.

The police said the arrest of the kingpin opened the chances of retrieving the stolen funds. South Police Station Inspector Shiju Abraham led the police team.

