Police arrest kingpin of ganja racket

September 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

After an intense search operation lasting several days, the police team that investigates the ganja haul from a dog training centre at Kumaranalloor has finally arrested the key accused in the case.

Robin George, 28, who escaped from the police after letting loose violent dogs during a police raid, was taken into custody from a hideout at Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu on Thursday night. The police traced his location by following the phone calls of people close to him. He was produced before court on Friday and remanded.

According to the police, the accused, a native of Kosamattam colony near Parampuzha, had been engaged in ganja retailing from his rented house. A dog trainer, he had been running the business in the cover of a dog training centre.

The accused went into hiding following a police raid to the rented house on Sunday. According to the police, he had escaped after letting loose his dogs, which were trained to attack people wearing khaki uniforms.

While being taken for evidence collection , the accused told the media that efforts were being made to frame him in a false case and that the contraband had been deliberately placed in his house by one of his friends. A follow-up investigation, meanwhile, revealed that Robin had been arraigned as accused in a narcotic case registered by the Manarcad police a few years ago.

The person named by the accused too is a history-sheeter and is wanted in several narcotic cases. Efforts are now on to trace remaining members of the racket.