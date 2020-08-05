Police arrest Bijulal from lawyer’s office

The government accountant accused of having siphoned off at least ₹2 crore from the State treasury appeared to have invested substantial amounts of money in real estate and jewellery, according to police investigators.

A team of plainclothes officers had dramatically arrested the suspect, M.R. Bijulal, senior accountant, government sub-treasury, Vanchiyoor, when he was interacting with television channel reporters at the office of his lawyer, Poonthura Soman.

The officers in mufti entered the office, detained Bijulal and hustled him away to the nearby police station in an unmarked van at around 11.20 a.m.

Claims innocence

Mr. Bijulal had protested his innocence earlier and claimed some persons had framed him. He had also moved the District Court here for anticipatory bail.

The police had been on the stakeout near Mr. Soman’s office anticipating Bijulal’s arrival. Mr. Soman later said the police had infringed on lawyer-client privilege.

The prosecution case was that Bijulal had logged into the treasury online banking network using his user name and password. He had electronically moved ₹2 crore from the Tribal Welfare Fund account operated by the District Collector to the treasury account he held in his name.

Financial transactions

The police were verifying Bijulal’s financial transactions. An officer said the suspect appeared to have won large amounts of money playing online card games.

They have booked him on the charge of conspiracy, cheating, impersonation and theft. The government might also order a vigilance inquiry against the official on suspicion of having defrauded the exchequer and amassed wealth illegally.