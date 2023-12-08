ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest accused in attempt-to-murder case

December 08, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Valapattanam police have successfully apprehended the prime suspect in an attempt-to-murder case. The accused had managed to flee with the help of his father, who allegedly opened fire with his licensed gun at the police, when they went to arrest him.

The accused, identified as Roshan Jacob Oommen, 37, a resident of Chirakkal, was arrested from Ernakulam by the investigation team . He was wanted in connection with an incident on October 22, 2023 near Chirakkal Chira within the Valapattanam police station limits.

The accused had allegedly threatened the complainant and his friend with a paper cutter, inflicting injuries on the complainant’s face and chest. In an attempt to flee the accused grabbed the complainant’s friend by the collar and threw the paper cutter at him resulting in severe facial injuries.

Following the incident, Roshan went into hiding. The police had faced resistance from Roshan’s father in November when they attempted to arrest him. Babu Thomas, Roshan’s father, fired shots at the police using his licensed gun. Fortunately, the officers managed to escape unharmed and Babu Thomas was subsequently taken into custody. A case was registered, and he was remanded.

On the instructions of District Police Chief (Kannur City) Ajit Kumar, a team from the Valapattanam police station conducted a thorough investigation and arrested the accused.

