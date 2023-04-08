ADVERTISEMENT

Police and Education departments to organise sports coaching camp

April 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Police and General Education Department will jointly organise a summer sports coaching camp for school and college students from Kollam district.

The camp will be held from April 10 to May 20 at Model Boys High School, Kollam. Students in the age group of 10 to 20 years will be trained in athletics, football, kabaddi, yoga, meditation and Muay Thai. Interested students should reach Model Boys High School on April 10 at 4 p.m. with biodata. For more details, contact 9446957432, 9496468102.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US