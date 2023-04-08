Police and Education departments to organise sports coaching camp

April 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kollam

Kerala Police and General Education Department will jointly organise a summer sports coaching camp for school and college students from Kollam district.

The camp will be held from April 10 to May 20 at Model Boys High School, Kollam. Students in the age group of 10 to 20 years will be trained in athletics, football, kabaddi, yoga, meditation and Muay Thai. Interested students should reach Model Boys High School on April 10 at 4 p.m. with biodata. For more details, contact 9446957432, 9496468102.