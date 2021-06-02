Police allege parallel probe by BJP in black money case

‘Accused summoned to party office, questioned by leaders’

Two accused in the Kodakara black money robbery case were summoned to the BJP office by the party leaders, according to the police sources.

It is suspected that the BJP leaders got indications about the robbers even before the police got any clue about them.

Renjith and Deepak, two of the accused in the case, allegedly told the police that they were questioned by the BJP leaders in the party office.

The BJP tried to recover the money because it was the party fund, suspect the police. The police will examine the CCTV footage of the BJP office.

However, BJP Thrissur district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar told the police that it was not the party fund.

“The BJP has no link with the hawala robbery case. As a candidate in Kunnamkulam, I was busy. Deepak was asked to come to the BJP office on a complaint by Dharmarajan. A parallel inquiry was done on a complaint by Dharmarajan,” Mr. Kumar said.

A room was arranged for Dharmarajan in a lodge in the city as he came to give the election campaign materials, he said.