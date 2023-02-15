ADVERTISEMENT

Police aid post attacked in Thiruvananthapuram

February 15, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A makeshift police aid post set up in connection with the annual festival at the Vellayani temple in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised by miscreants on Tuesday night.

According to the Nemom police, some men allegedly owing allegiance to the RSS attacked the aid post. Earlier, there was tension in the area when the police directed temple authorities to take down saffron decorations put up as part of the temple festival.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US