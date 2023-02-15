HamberMenu
Police aid post attacked in Thiruvananthapuram

February 15, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A makeshift police aid post set up in connection with the annual festival at the Vellayani temple in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised by miscreants on Tuesday night.

According to the Nemom police, some men allegedly owing allegiance to the RSS attacked the aid post. Earlier, there was tension in the area when the police directed temple authorities to take down saffron decorations put up as part of the temple festival.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

