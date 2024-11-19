 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police action, infighting and eroding local support likely forced Maoist leader Vikram Gowda to flee Wayanad

There had been no reported sightings of Vikram Gowda in Wayanad for over a year

Updated - November 19, 2024 01:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
Fugitive Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and a team of Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on November 18, 2024 night.

Fugitive Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and a team of Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on November 18, 2024 night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Intensified patrols by the police and anti-Naxal squads in suspected Maoist territories in Kerala may have compelled senior Naxal commander to abandon the tri-junction area bordering Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and flee to other areas.

Reports said Gowda has been killed in an anti-Naxal operation at Hebri Kabvinale, in the Uduppi district of Karnataka.

Case of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was scheduled to come up for hearing in Karkala court on November 20

According to a senior police official, a joint operation by the governments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the internal divisions among Naxal factions, and a decline in civilian support, contributed to Gowda’s retreat to Karnataka. Notably, there had been no reported sightings of him in Wayanad for over a year.

Since 2016, the Kerala Police have recorded the deaths of four Maoists in encounters, alongside the arrests of three leaders. Among those killed were Koppam Devarajan, a member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee, and Ajita, also known as Kaveri, during a confrontation with the Thunderbolt commandos in Malappuram district’s Padukka forest in 2016.

In 2019, suspected Maoist C.P. Jaleel was killed in Wayanad, and a year later, Velmurugan, 32, from Tamil Nadu, died in an encounter on the Banasura hills in Wayanad.

Recently, Maoist propaganda posters indicated that a female cadre, Kavitha, alias Lakshmi, was killed in an encounter at Uruppukutty, Kannur district, on November 13, 2023.

The arrest of Roopesh, leader of the ‘Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee,’ along with his wife Shyna and three other cadres, near Coimbatore in May 2015, marked a significant setback for the Maoists in the tri-junction area. Intelligence from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police supported this operation.

Further, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has made several recent arrests, including that of one Manoj from Thrissur, who is reportedly linked to a banned Maoist outfit operating in Wayanad, and Soman from Kalpetta, a leader of a local ‘dalam’, who was apprehended at the Shoranur railway station. Additionally, C.P. Moideen, a brother of the late C.P. Jaleel, was arrested in Alappuzha, further disrupting Maoist activities in the region, police sources say.

Suspected Maoists in Kerala’s Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

The last sighting of Maoists in Wayanad was reported on April 24, 2024 at Kambamala, where Moideen allegedly led a four-member group urging tea estate workers to “boycott” the Lok Sabha elections.

Some workers have expressed their concerns over the recurring sightings of Maoists in the area, reflecting growing tensions within the local community.

“But their activities are clearly on the decline,” said a senior police officer.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.