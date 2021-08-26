Police accused of misbehaving with fish vendor

City Police chief has termed the allegation as false

The city police was on Wednesday accused of misbehaving with a woman fish vendor at Karamana and dumping the fish she had on sale on the road. The police have denied the accusation.

Police personnel attached to the Karamana station allegedly behaved rudely to Maria Pushpam, a vendor from Valiyathura who was selling fish by the roadside, and dumped the fish on the road.

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay termed the allegation as false. The police personnel had not alighted from their vehicle, he said, quoting eyewitnesses. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Fort) had visited the spot and verified the matter. The vendor was attempting to gain public sympathy, he said, adding that she had later left the area in an autorickshaw.

Karamana CI Aneesh V. said that the police was in the process of collecting video footage of the incident.

The incident sparked protests on Wednesday evening, and a crowd gathered in the area demanding action against the officers responsible.

The Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation is planning to hold a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday.