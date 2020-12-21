‘Polarisation’ row unlikely to die down soon

KOZHIKODE

21 December 2020 20:56 IST

Pinarayi’s FB comment draws sharp reaction from League, Samastha

‘Communal polarisation’ is set to be the catch phrase of rival parties and fronts heading into the upcoming electoral battle for the State Assembly.

The sharp reactions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s comment on his Facebook page on Saturday that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is pursuing dominance in the United Democratic Front (UDF) and deciding who should lead the Congress have arguably set the scene for the perceived communal divide to occupy the centre stage in the coming days ahead of the election.

‘Aiding Sangh Parivar’

The UDF leadership has already criticised the Chief Minister’s post, terming it an attempt to divide the electorate on communal lines ahead of the Assembly election. IUML general secretary K.P.A. Majeed on Monday said the remarks exposed the ‘communalist’ in the Chief Minister. Accusing Mr. Vijayan of aiding the Sangh Parivar’s drive for ‘communal polarisation’, the IUML leader urged the CPI(M) Central leadership to intervene.

The allegation that Mr. Vijayan is creating communal polarisation is reiterated not only by the IUML but also a prominent Sunni faction. The sharply-worded editorial in Suprabhatham daily, the mouthpiece of Samastha faction of Sunnis, on Monday sought to find a pattern in the Chief Minister’s remarks. The editorial noted that the observation is in conformity with the then CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s reported comment in October last that the UDF is now being led by UDF convener M.M. Hassan, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Ameer, among others. Mr. Balakrishnan was apparently reacting to reports of Mr. Hassan holding talks with the JeI leaders. The editorial stated that the Chief Minister’s statement was meant to reap more gains from recent widespread disinformation in the southern parts of the State against Muslims.

In defence

CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan defended the Chief Minister’s remarks about the IUML, but clarified that Mr. Vijayan’s observation was on the IUML and not on the Muslim community. The IUML leadership’s reaction betrays its discomfort when its communal stand is exposed, he added.

Reactions and counter-reactions to the Chief Minister’s statement are expected to define the political posturing in the State in the run-up to the Assembly election.